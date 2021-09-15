Erbil’s security and stability allows literary events to prosper

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Standing in front of his bookstore, Ashti Serko greets people with a smile, his pulse quickening each time one of his customers thanks or compliments him for hosting his latest literary event.

Serko is overjoyed by the fact that turnout surpassed 100 people.

When he started his business in 1992, Sherko only had a small shop near Erbil's citadel for all his books. He always dreamed of having a much bigger state-of-the-art bookstore, not just for selling books but also for organizing and holding literary events.

"Hawler’s security and stability has allowed us to prosper," he said, using the Kurdish name for Erbil.

"Such safety has given me a chance to expand my bookstore and give it a new design."

Erbil, the capital of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, is more than a vibrant business hub. The city now embraces literature and art much more than before.

Ten years ago, there were no state-of-the-art bookstores nor any place for literary events, aside from the Kurdish Writers Union building. Today the city has eight newly-designed bookstores where both Kurdish and foreign books are sold side by side.

Karwan Hassan, 41, is a teacher who attends at least one literary event in the Kurdistan Region's capital every week.

"There are at least ten literary events a week, and that makes Erbil a vibrant city for literature," he said. "Today's event is special to me because I like events on poems and novels."

Ala Center for Arts, the Kurdish Writers Union, Mam u Zin Bookstore, Tafseer, Amazon, Mali Wafayee, Rosa Foundation, and Haval Bookstore all hold literary and art events at least once a week.

Kani Mohammed, 36, recently attended an event about "the science of literary texts" held in Ala Center in Erbil.

"I enjoyed the atmosphere, the content, and the discussion by the attendees," she told Kurdistan 24.

"People feel the most safe in Erbil," Mohammed added. "When the town is safe, everything flourishes, including art and literature."

Sherko pointed out that the number of readers in the city has markedly increased.

"When you have more readers, writers and authors can say more to delight their fans," he said. "The period between 2009 and 2014 was the golden period for the book market."

In the 1990s, there were no such literary events due to the four-year civil war in the Kurdistan Region (1994-1998). From 2003 to 2009, on the other hand, interest in books, arts and literature grew in the region. Then in 2009-14, when the economy experienced an unprecedented boom, the region's book market experienced that "golden period" Serko mentioned.

Bakhtyar Farooq, 38, is a teacher who chooses which event to attend based on the author and the subject.

"Sometimes the subject, like poems, attracts me, and sometimes the author," he said. "So, it depends. But I am happy because now I have options to choose from (when) before there was no such thing."

After the literary event, Sherko stood in the same spot in front of his bookstore and said goodbye to everyone with a smile.

"I feel so good today because the level of the event satisfied us. I like when readers and writers discuss and talk," he said.

Before taking her bus home, Kani Mohammed pointed out that "The number of women attending these literary events like me is gradually increasing, and that is a good thing."