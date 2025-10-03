Seventh International Book Fair Kicks Off in Sulaimani

According to Kurdistan24 correspondent Hawzhin Jamal, the event has drawn wide participation, with 150 international and 70 local publishers showcasing their works.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The seventh International Book Fair opened on Friday in Sulaimani city and will remain open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the next 10 days.

According to Kurdistan24 correspondent Hawzhin Jamal, the event has drawn wide participation, with 150 international and 70 local publishers showcasing their works. As in previous years, the fair will feature daily activities and panel discussions highlighting the importance of reading. Visitors can also benefit from discounts on a wide range of books.

The launch of the fair coincides with the start of the Iraqi and Kurdistan Region parliamentary election campaigns, making Sulaimani a center of both cultural and political activity.

The Sulaimani International Book Fair was first launched in 2016 to promote reading culture and strengthen the publishing industry in the Kurdistan Region. Over the years, the fair has expanded steadily, drawing more publishers and visitors with each edition. It has become a major cultural landmark for Sulaimani, often referred to as the cultural capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Previous editions of the fair have hosted renowned writers, intellectuals, and academics from across the Middle East and beyond, providing a space for dialogue, literary exchange, and cultural enrichment. The event not only fosters reading habits among younger generations but also strengthens Sulaimani’s reputation as a hub for knowledge and creativity.

This year’s fair is expected to attract an even larger audience, with an expanded lineup of events, including book signings, panel discussions, and workshops. It serves as a platform for fostering intellectual growth and cultural exchange, further solidifying Sulaimani’s position as a beacon of literary and cultural significance in the region.