SDF arrests three ISIS suspects in Raqqa

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Sunday that they arrested three ISIS suspects in Raqqa.

The SDF's Coordination and Military Operations Center, in a tweet, explained that in a raid Saturday night, the SDF special forces arrested “three terrorists responsible for planning attacks in Raqqa city.”



“The city will never again become a hotbed for terror,” the SDF said.

Raqqa was liberated from ISIS in October 2017 by the SDF with support from the US-led coalition.

On September 16, the SDF said its forces had captured twenty people accused of carrying out sleeper cell activities in the town of Raqqa.



The SDF also said on Sunday that they arrested three ISIS suspects responsible for assassinations of tribal leaders, civilians, and local administration employees in Deir al-Zor.



Col. Wayne Marotto, Spokesman for the US-led coalition, affirmed in a tweet that three suspected ISIS terrorists were killed in Deir al-Zor and two suspects were arrested.



“We will continue to hunt them down, prevent acts of violence and derail their efforts to regroup,” he added.



Despite the SDF and the US-led coalition announcing the defeat of the extremist group’s so-called caliphate on March 23, 2019, Islamic State sleeper cell attacks continue in areas that were liberated from the militants.



The SDF's Coordination and Military Operations Center noted in a tweet that ISIS launched 20 attacks in August, killing 15 civilians and security personnel.



Moreover, in the notorious al-Hol camp, ISIS-affiliated assailants killed 11 people and wounded four others.



Over the same period, 83 ISIS suspects were also arrested with the support of the coalition.