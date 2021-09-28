Kurdistan Peshmerga forces receive 50 vehicles through US Counter-ISIS program

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – US Col. Jeffrey Todd Burroughs, Deputy Director Military Advisor Group North, confirmed in a tweet on Tuesday that the Ministry of Peshmerga has received 50 new vehicles.

“Peshmerga departing with over 50 vehicles divested from @CJTFOIR (Coalition) to aid in their mission to #DefeatDaesh!” he tweeted.

The vehicles are funded through the US Department of Defense (DoD)-funded Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program.

Last week in two divestments, the Coalition provided a total of 130 vehicles to the Ministry of Peshmerga. It was the fifth divestment of vehicles for this month.

"CJTF-OIR is committed to advising, assisting, and enabling the Peshmerga to secure the enduring defeat of ISIS," Col. Burroughs, Deputy Director Military Advisor Group North, told Kurdistan 24 on September 22.

He added that the “divestment of vehicles provides much needed mobility assets to the Peshmerga to enhance their combat capability. This divestment also serves as a visible symbol of the coalition's commitment to our partner forces in this critical mission.”