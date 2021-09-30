French president sends letter of thanks to Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday received a written letter from Emmanuel Macron, extending the French president's gratitude for the treatment he received while in the regional capital of Erbil in late August.

The letter was hand-delivered by Olivier Decottignies, the French Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, during a meeting with Barzani, according to a statement released by the regional government later that day.

In the letter, Macron expressed his thanks to "the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and his appreciation for the warm reception he received during his visit to Erbil."

On Aug. 29, the French leader met with multiple KRG officials including Prime Minister Barzani, President Nechirvan Barzani, and Parliament Speaker Dr. Rewaz Faiq Hussein.

"France and the Kurdistan Regional Government have an ancient and unique relationship, and it must be upheld at a high level," Macron wrote, as quoted in the statement, adding that France will continue its "commitment to you, in the fight against terrorism and for economic and social development."