Early voting in Iraq election to take place next Friday, two days before general election

Among those eligible to vote early are employees from the KRG interior and Peshmerga ministries and the Iraqi government's interior and defense ministries, the IHEC said.
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces casts his vote at a polling station in Sulaimani on the morning of Sep. 28, 2018. (Photo: AFP/Shwan Mohammed)
Erbil (Kurdistan 24) - The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Friday that October 8 would be the early voting day for members of seven groups.

Those groups include internally displaced peoples, employees from the Iraqi interior and defense ministries, the federal counterterrorism service, the Kurdistan Region ministries of Peshmerga and interior, and prison inmates.

More than one million voters will reportedly participate in the special vote, set for October 8, two days before the general election.

The IHEC also noted that 595 voting sites will be dedicated to the early voting process, where there will be over 2584 polling stations. Internally displaced persons would have access to 86 locations.

In a separate statement, the IHEC declared that eligible voters only have until the end of October 5 to collect their biometric voter cards, which they would need to cast their ballots.

