Autonomous administration in northeast Syria extends COVID-19 lockdown to all seven regions

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) –The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) extended the COVID-19 lockdown in northeast Syria to the entire area under its control due to a recent increase in local COVID-19 cases.

“All seven regions in AANES will go into complete coronavirus lockdown starting Sunday, October 3rd, and lasting until October 9th,” the Syria-based Rojava Information Center (RIC) reported on Friday.

Yesterday the AANES health board recorded 17 deaths, the highest so far in this wave of the pandemic. — Rojava Information Center (@RojavaIC) October 1, 2021

Last week, the administration imposed a health lockdown only in the Jazirah region (Hasakah province) from Sept. 25 at 6 am until Friday, when the other six regions were included in the lockdown.



The local Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reported that, under the decision, all public facilities will be closed and restaurants will be limited to take away orders only. Border crossings will remain open for commercial traffic and humanitarian cases only.



The Health Department of the local administration on Friday announced that three people lost their lives due to COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours and a total of 269 new cases were registered.

Recently, the US announced that they will provide northeast Syria with $4 million in financial support to cover a portion of the region’s urgent COVID-19 needs.



