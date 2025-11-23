After MEPS 2025, SDF Commander Declares a ‘New Beginning’ With the Kurdistan Region

SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi hails a "new beginning" in relations with the Kurdistan Region following MEPS 2025 and discusses military unity with Syria.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a significant diplomatic development that could reshape the political landscape of the region, Mazloum Abdi, the General Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), has declared the start of a "new process" in relations between the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) and the Kurdistan Region.

Speaking in a comprehensive interview with the Istanbul-based Mezopotamya Agency (MA) published on November 23, 2025, Abdi detailed his recent high-profile visit to Duhok, where he attended the Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) 2025 forum. The commander described the visit as a pivotal moment that has laid the groundwork for deeper strategic cooperation, emphasising that the relationship between the two entities is "natural" and rooted in brotherhood.

The interview, which covered a wide array of critical topics ranging from intra-Kurdish unity to military integration with the Syrian army, began with a focus on Abdi’s participation in the MEPS 2025 forum alongside Ilham Ahmed, a senior leader in the AANES.

Abdi told the Mezopotamya Agency that the invitation to the forum had been extended some time ago and that his delegation viewed the visit as strictly essential for the current period. He characterised the reception in the Kurdistan Region as warm and welcoming, noting that the engagement marks a "new beginning" in relations with the South (Kurdistan Region). According to Abdi, the interactions in Duhok were not merely ceremonial but signalled that "new relations will develop" between the administration in Western Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

During his time in the Kurdistan Region, Abdi held high-level meetings with the top leadership of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Kurdistan Region. He confirmed to the Mezopotamya Agency that he met with the most senior Kurdistan Region's leadership, with meetings with President Masoud Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, among the highlights of his visit during MEPS 2025.

Abdi clarified that these meetings were a continuation of previous diplomatic engagements rather than a singular event. The discussions were comprehensive, touching upon numerous current developments and common issues of interest to both parties.

Central to these talks was the issue of national unity, upon which both sides held consultations. Furthermore, the dialogue extended to the ongoing negotiations between the SDF and the Damascus government, with the Kurdistan Region leadership offering a listening ear to the views shared by the North and East Syria delegation.

Abdi emphasised that the support of "South Kurdistan" for North and East Syria remains a critical agenda item. The meetings focused broadly on issues of peace and dialogue across the Middle East, as well as specific concerns regarding the Kurdish populace globally. Abdi described the outcome of these high-level summits as "positive."

When pressed by the interviewer regarding the status of the Semelka Gate—the vital border crossing between the two regions—Abdi noted that while travel and border relations are always discussed, the conversation has shifted toward a more macroscopic view of economic cooperation.

He argued that the Kurdistan Region should play a pivotal role not just in border logistics, but in the broader reconstruction of Syria, particularly in terms of economy and investment. "Because we are neighbours, and we are also brothers," Abdi stated, stressing that Kurds in the South, the North, and the diaspora must all contribute to rebuilding North and East Syria. He reported that the officials he met with in the Kurdistan Region were receptive to this vision, acknowledging their own need for such cooperation and their readiness to proceed.

Transitioning to the internal dynamics of Kurdish politics, Abdi addressed the status of democratic unity among Kurdish parties. He expressed gratification that all Kurdish political organisations have embraced the peace process advanced by Abdullah Öcalan.

This consensus was highlighted at a conference held in May, which Abdi hopes will serve as the foundation for unity among all Kurdistan organisations. He revealed that representatives of the Syrian Kurdish Council were present at recent discussions, offering an opportunity to deliberate on strengthening unity within Western Kurdistan. However, Abdi highlighted a significant diplomatic hurdle: a joint Kurdish delegation formed at the conference has been unable to participate in the negotiation process with Damascus due to the Syrian government's obstruction.

Abdi explained that despite numerous attempts to send this joint delegation to Damascus to implement articles related to the Kurdish issue within the framework of the "10 March Agreement," the meetings have not occurred. He is pushing for this delegation to be more active and to represent all Kurds in Western Kurdistan, both inside and outside the country, a move he has asked the Kurdistan Region to support.

The primary obstacle, according to Abdi, is Damascus's insistence that military and security issues be resolved prior to any agreements on administrative or constitutional matters. Abdi contested this approach, arguing that while military solutions are necessary, they should not preclude parallel progress on governance and constitutional rights.

The interview also shed light on high-stakes international diplomacy involving the United States and Türkiye.

Abdi shared details conveyed to him by Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack regarding a meeting at the White House between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and U.S. President Donald Trump. According to the information Abdi received, the meeting was constructive. President Trump explicitly inquired about the status of North and East Syria and the SDF, receiving answers that the Syrian government had the will to find a solution and maintained good relations with the SDF.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was also present at these discussions. Abdi noted that, based on his understanding, President Trump advocated for resolving issues through dialogue rather than war.

Regarding Türkiye's stance, Abdi observed a shift in tone; while the Turkish side voiced complaints and expressed frustration with the pace of SDF movements, they did not resort to the threatening or harsh language characteristic of previous years, focusing instead on demands for a solution.

A major portion of the interview was dedicated to the future of the SDF and its potential integration into the Syrian state apparatus.

Abdi confirmed that while press reports often speculate on the specifics, there is a fundamental agreement on military matters reached during recent meetings in Damascus. He articulated a clear vision: the SDF, as the largest organised force in Syria with over a decade of experience fighting DAESH alongside the international coalition, must "regularly join the Syrian army."

Abdi argued that this integration would strengthen the Syrian army through the SDF's experience and numbers, ultimately bringing peace to the country. "No one should fear this," he urged, emphasising the need to preserve the legacy and sacrifices of SDF fighters by ensuring they play an important role within the national army, rather than facing disbandment.

However, Abdi remained pragmatic about the obstacles facing the implementation of the "10 March Agreement." He expressed frustration that while positive discussions occur in meetings, practical steps often lag behind.

He cited the need for confidence-building measures, such as the return of displaced people to Afrin and Serakaniye, and the recognition of education diplomas for children in North and East Syria, similar to arrangements made for Idlib and Azez. The SDF has submitted written views on administrative matters, oil management, border crossings, and military integration, and is currently awaiting a formal response from Damascus.

Finally, regarding the constitutional future of Syria, Abdi insisted on the necessity of a new constitution. He outlined a two-step process: first, amending the current constitution to resolve conflicts with the 10 March Alliance and guarantee Kurdish rights; and second, drafting an entirely new constitution over the next two to three years.

He stressed that the drafting committee must include representatives from all factions. Abdi concluded by highlighting the SDF's commitment to inclusivity, noting the representation of Druze, Alawites, Sunnis, Ismailis, and Christians within their ranks.

He called for these communities to be formally represented in talks with Damascus, advocating for a comprehensive national dialogue where all components of Syrian society can negotiate a lasting and general agreement.