President Barzani Welcomes New UAE Consul General in Erbil as Both Sides Seek to Expand Strategic Ties

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Sunday received the United Arab Emirates’ newly appointed Consul General in Erbil, Ahmed Hassan Ahmed Sulaiman Al-Shehhi, at the Barzani Headquarters in Pirmam, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the rapidly expanding partnership between Erbil and Abu Dhabi.

Consul General Al-Shehhi conveyed the greetings and respect of the Emirati leadership to President Barzani and congratulated him on the successful completion of the Iraqi parliamentary electoral process. He expressed hope that the election results would contribute to greater stability and prosperity for the people of Iraq.

The UAE envoy praised the Kurdistan Region’s sustained progress and reconstruction efforts, saying his country seeks to broaden cooperation with Erbil in key fields including economy, trade, information technology, agriculture, and other vital sectors.

President Barzani warmly welcomed the new Consul General and wished him success in his mission, reiterating that the people of Kurdistan have always viewed the UAE with friendship and positivity.

He emphasized that Erbil welcomes the continued deepening of relations with Abu Dhabi and sees the UAE as an important and reliable partner for the Region’s long-term development.

The discussions also covered the political dynamics in Iraq and the wider region, with both sides exchanging views on current challenges and opportunities in the Middle East.

A Growing Strategic Partnership

Relations between the Kurdistan Region and the United Arab Emirates have expanded significantly over the past two decades, transforming into one of Erbil’s most important economic and diplomatic partnerships in the Gulf.

The UAE was among the earliest Arab countries to establish a consulate in Erbil, facilitating deeper trade flows, investment activity, and high-level political engagement.

Emirati companies—particularly in construction, real estate, hospitality, and infrastructure—have played a prominent role in the Kurdistan Region’s post-2003 economic boom. Major UAE firms such as Emaar, Majid Al-Futtaim, Dana Gas, and Crescent Petroleum have invested heavily in housing projects, urban development, and the energy sector, including gas production in the Khor Mor field, one of the most strategically important natural gas assets in the Region.

Bilateral trade has grown steadily, supported by direct flights, business delegations, and the UAE’s position as a global logistics hub linking the Kurdistan Region to markets across Asia, Africa, and Europe.

The two sides have also cooperated in humanitarian aid, cultural initiatives, agriculture modernization, digital transformation projects, and renewable energy development—priority areas for Erbil’s economic diversification agenda.

Politically, the UAE has maintained close ties with the Kurdistan Region’s leadership, often expressing support for stability in northern Iraq and engaging in regular dialogue on regional security, counterterrorism, and investment climate reforms.

With the arrival of the new Consul General in Erbil and Abu Dhabi’s stated interest in expanding cooperation, the relationship is expected to deepen further—positioning the UAE as one of the Kurdistan Region’s most influential partners in economic development, modernization, and regional diplomacy.