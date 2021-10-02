Politics

Kurdistan PM and Swedish parliamentary delegation discuss upcoming Iraqi elections, Sinjar Agreement

author_image Mustafa Shilani
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) and Swedish parliamentary official Hakan Svenling meet in Erbil, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) and Swedish parliamentary official Hakan Svenling meet in Erbil, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Sweden Iraq Election 2021 Iraq Sinjar Agreement Sinjar

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani welcomed a Swedish parliamentary delegation to discuss the latest developments in the autonomous region and the upcoming Iraqi national election.

The two sides also discussed the stalled implementation of the Sinjar (Shingal) Agreement as well as the current living conditions for families displaced from the disputed area and the importance of providing the appropriate security and services that would allow for their voluntary return to their homes.

Almost exactly one year ago, Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced that they had reached an agreement to restore security and normalize the situation in the Sinjar area, where various competing armed groups are active.

Read More: KRG and Baghdad reach administrative, security agreement on Sinjar

Photo: KRG

Dozens of fighters based in Sinjar that have been affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) have severed ties with the armed group and have sought membership in the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces, an official said.

The 51 fighters are based on Mount Sinjar and have joined the ranks of the first regiment of the Peshmerga forces, said Ashti Kochar, a Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) official in Sinjar, in a statement to Kurdistan 24.

Related Aerticles
Kurdistan

Iraqi electoral authority fines 15 candidates in Erbil for illegal placement of campaign posters
  11 Hours
Iraq

Iraq grants UN ‘read only’ access to its electoral data
  2021/10/02 15:55
Iraq

Ayad Allawi: ‘No suitable election environment in Iraq”
  2021/10/02 13:21
See More
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive