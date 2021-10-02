Kurdistan PM and Swedish parliamentary delegation discuss upcoming Iraqi elections, Sinjar Agreement

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani welcomed a Swedish parliamentary delegation to discuss the latest developments in the autonomous region and the upcoming Iraqi national election.

The two sides also discussed the stalled implementation of the Sinjar (Shingal) Agreement as well as the current living conditions for families displaced from the disputed area and the importance of providing the appropriate security and services that would allow for their voluntary return to their homes.

Almost exactly one year ago, Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced that they had reached an agreement to restore security and normalize the situation in the Sinjar area, where various competing armed groups are active.

Read More: KRG and Baghdad reach administrative, security agreement on Sinjar

Dozens of fighters based in Sinjar that have been affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) have severed ties with the armed group and have sought membership in the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces, an official said.

The 51 fighters are based on Mount Sinjar and have joined the ranks of the first regiment of the Peshmerga forces, said Ashti Kochar, a Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) official in Sinjar, in a statement to Kurdistan 24.