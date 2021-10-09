New York Kurdish Film Festival streaming online for 2 weeks

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The fifth annual New York Kurdish Film and Cultural Festival took place in September, but its organizers have announced that several of the films showcased will be streamed online for two weeks, from Oct. 7 - 21 in efforts to reach a wider audience.

NYKFCF is thrilled to announce its online edition in collaboration with @e_flux. The online edition is free for all for fifteen days starting today.#TwitterKurds https://t.co/PS5s3AA009 — New York Kurdish Film Cultural Festival (@FilmKurdish) October 7, 2021

This year’s three-day festival focused on Kurdish women and their contributions to the development of feminism, human rights, literature, and an egalitarian society.

Read More: New York Kurdish Film Festival completes its fifth year with females in focus

The festival’s programmers will present for the public twelve picks from the festival on e-flux, a publishing platform and arts archive, ranging from shorts and features to documentary, fiction, and animation from various regions of Kurdistan and beyond, accompanied by a recorded conversation between the festival's founder and director Xeyal Qertel and e-flux’s Lukas Brasiskis.

Films offered include those by Sajad Ahmadbeigi, Hadi Ahmadi, Veysî Altay, Evin Berazi, Amir Gholami, Çiğdem Mazlum and Sertaç Yıldız, Sarkot Nikdel, Maryam Samadi, Mohammed Sherwani, and Shoresh Vakili.

The website of e-flux says this program is part of the series Festival Forum on e-flux Video and Film, “presenting collaborations with established and emerging moving-image festivals from around the world.”