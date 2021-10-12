Politics

Masoud Barzani hails 'successful' Iraqi elections

author_image Mustafa Shilani
president Masoud Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party. (Photo: Archive)
Kurdistan Iraqi Election 2021 Kurdistan Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), President Masoud Barzani, congratulated the people of Kurdistan on the successful Iraqi legislative elections and the victory of KDP gained.

"I extend my sincere congratulations to the people of Kurdistan on the successful Iraqi parliamentary election process and the success of the Kurdistan Democratic Party [(KDP)]," Barzani said in a statement.

The KDP victory "is a message to all parties that the people of Kurdistan will not abandon their history and values," the Kurdish leader added.

"The victory of the Kurdistan Democratic Party should motivate officials, party cadres, and members to provide the best services to the people."

He thanked Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) and the Kurdish and Iraqi security forces for their "dedication and hard work" during the vote.

Barzani applauded Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi for facilitating the election. He also expressed his hope that Kurdish parties work together to serve the interests of the Kurdistan Region best, defends its rights, and strengthen Erbil-Baghdad ties.

