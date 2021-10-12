PM Barzani congratulates winning candidates in Iraqi election

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday congratulated winning candidates in the Iraqi legislative elections a day earlier.

“I congratulate all the new parliamentarians for a well fought campaign,” the premier said. “Our democratic process is stronger because of your service.”

The Kurdistan Region’s leading party, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), is expected to increase its seats in the national parliament compared to its 2018 showing, according to unofficial results.

Read More: Kurdistan’s leading party increases seats in Iraqi parliamentary election

“I look forward to working with you all in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, and urge you to defend our national interests as you go to Baghdad,” Barzani added.

All over Iraq, the “initial” turnout stands at 41 percent. That initial figure is less than the 2018 election’s final 44.5 percent turnout.

Read More: Iraqi Elections 2021: Duhok witnesses highest voter turnout in Kurdistan Region