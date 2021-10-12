Politics

PM Barzani congratulates winning candidates in Iraqi election

“I look forward to working with you all in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, and urge you to defend our national interests as you go to Baghdad.”
author_image Mustafa Shilani
Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. (Photo: Archive)
Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. (Photo: Archive)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Iraqi Election 2021

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday congratulated winning candidates in the Iraqi legislative elections a day earlier.

“I congratulate all the new parliamentarians for a well fought campaign,” the premier said. “Our democratic process is stronger because of your service.”

The Kurdistan Region’s leading party, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), is expected to increase its seats in the national parliament compared to its 2018 showing, according to unofficial results.

Read More: Kurdistan’s leading party increases seats in Iraqi parliamentary election

“I look forward to working with you all in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, and urge you to defend our national interests as you go to Baghdad,” Barzani added.

All over Iraq, the “initial” turnout stands at 41 percent. That initial figure is less than the 2018 election’s final 44.5 percent turnout.

Read More: Iraqi Elections 2021: Duhok witnesses highest voter turnout in Kurdistan Region

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive