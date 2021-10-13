UN envoy congratulates Iraq on 'successful implementation of the elections:' Statement

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The head of the United Nations mission in Iraq congratulated Iraq on Wednesday on its carrying out of national parliamentary elections three days earlier, according to a government statement.

The comments came during a meeting between Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad that day in which the two reviewed "the entire electoral process and the progress of completing all its aspects."

"Ms. Plasschaert extended her congratulations to Mr. al-Kadhimi" the statement continued, "on the occasion of the successful implementation of the elections and praised the logistical and security plans put in place by the government, which had a positive impact on the smoothness of the electoral process."

Plasschaert was quoted as reiterating that "the United Nations Mission in Iraq is a supporter and enhancer of the procedures of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) and confirms the continuation of international support for its work in order for the results to come out in a sincere manner that expresses the will of the Iraqi voters."

Following its monitoring of the early Iraqi parliamentary elections, the European Election Observation Mission (EUOM) published an early version of its report containing its general assessment of the process.

IHEC also announced on Tuesday that the final results of Sunday's national parliamentary elections will be announced in full after various motions brought to appeal initial tallies are fully resolved.

