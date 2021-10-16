Kurdish girl wins first place in international student short story competition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Kurdish student in the Kurdistan Region's capital of Erbil earned first place among other competitors from different Middle Eastern and North African nations in a recent short story competition.

Nilan Araz Sherwani was recognized by the Cambridge University Press and Cambridge Assessment International Education for her short story, titled "The Myth of Meaning."

Nilan Araz Sherwani

The competition was for Grade 8 students of Cambridge International Schools in Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt. Sherwani participated from hers, Anna Lindh International School - Pirmam, in Erbil.

Lina Muhsin Qarani, the principal of Anna Lindh, told Kurdistan 24 that her school was informed of this competition in early 2021 and the results were first announced in September.