U.S. Consulate in Erbil Welcomes Kurdistan's Chambers of Commerce

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The U.S. Consulate General in Erbil on Thursday underscored the Kurdistan Region’s growing economic role, as Acting Consul General Caitlin Piper welcomed representatives from the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Erbil, Duhok, Halabja, and Sulaimani to the newly inaugurated consulate compound.

In a statement posted on its official X account, the U.S. Consulate said the meeting reflected Washington’s view of the Kurdistan Region as “a dynamic entry point to Iraq’s markets for American companies,” emphasizing opportunities for trade, investment, and commercial engagement.

The visit by the chambers came shortly after the official opening of the new U.S. Consulate General in Erbil, a major diplomatic milestone attended by President Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Michael Rigas, and senior regional and international officials.

The newly inaugurated facility is described as the largest U.S. consulate in the world and is equipped with advanced smart systems for wastewater treatment and reuse, solar and clean energy sources for electricity generation, and extensive underground protection and security infrastructure, including defenses against aerial threats and systems designed to counter drones and missiles. The complex comprises multiple buildings and offices, large green spaces, and parking areas, reflecting long-term U.S. investment in its diplomatic presence in the Kurdistan Region.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Secretary of State Michael Rigas expressed appreciation to President Masoud Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and President Nechirvan Barzani, as well as the Kurdistan Regional Government and the people of the Kurdistan Region, for allocating the land for the project. He described the consulate as a tangible symbol of the enduring strategic partnership between Washington and the Kurdistan Region.

Rigas said the new facility demonstrates the United States’ long-term commitment to Iraq and highlights the strategic importance of the Kurdistan Region within the Middle East. He added that under U.S. President Donald Trump’s leadership, Washington seeks to promote stability and prosperity across the region, with Iraq playing a central role in safeguarding sovereignty, combating terrorism, and strengthening regional order.

He further described the Kurdistan Region as an effective and capable security partner, as well as a trusted voice within Iraq and the wider region, stressing that a strong, stable, and resilient Kurdistan Region remains a cornerstone of U.S. policy toward Iraq.

Thursday’s meeting with the Kurdistan Region’s chambers of commerce reinforced the economic dimension of that partnership, as U.S. officials highlighted the Region’s role as a bridge for American companies seeking access to Iraq’s broader markets and as a platform for expanding bilateral trade and investment ties.