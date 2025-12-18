Rep. Joe Wilson: Working With U.S. Envoy to 'Make Iraq Great Again'

“I am excited to work with the Special Envoy to Make Iraq Great Again and free Iraq from Iran. There couldn’t be anyone better working on this issue for President Trump,” said Republican Congressman Joe Wilson.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. Representative Joe Wilson said on Thursday that he met with Mark Savaya, the United States Special Envoy to Iraq, underscoring a shared commitment to counter Iranian influence and reshape Washington’s policy toward Baghdad under President Donald Trump.

“Grateful to host Mark Savaya, U.S. Special Envoy for Iraq, in my office for an important meeting on Iraq,” Wilson wrote on X.

“I am excited to work with the Special Envoy to Make Iraq Great Again and Free Iraq from Iran. There couldn’t be anyone better working on this issue for President Trump!”

Savaya echoed the message in a post on his own X account, writing: “Great meeting with United States Congressman Joe Wilson and team. We will make Iraq Great Again!”

The public exchange comes amid intensified rhetoric from Wilson and other Republicans in Congress pressing Iraq to curb Iran-backed armed groups and guarantee the security of the Kurdistan Region, warning that continued U.S. assistance will increasingly hinge on Baghdad’s actions.

Last week, Wilson issued a forceful statement calling on Iraq to halt support for Iran-aligned militias and to respect the security of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

He warned that U.S. aid to Iraq’s security forces could be curtailed if Baghdad fails to take tangible steps against Tehran-backed groups operating across the country.

“Iraq must continue to respect the security of the Kurdistan Regional Government and stop allowing or encouraging Iran-backed puppets from attacking the KRG,” Wilson said, reflecting longstanding concerns in Washington about militia activity in northern Iraq.

Wilson praised President Trump and Envoy Savaya for what he described as a decisive shift in U.S. policy, saying the new administration has made clear that “business as usual in supporting Iran-backed militias will not be tolerated.” He added that the administration’s goal is to “Make Iraq Great Again” by restoring sovereignty and reducing Iranian leverage.

According to Wilson, Congress is prepared to codify that approach through new provisions in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which for the first time would condition U.S. assistance to Iraq’s security forces on measurable progress in limiting the power of Iran-backed groups.

He noted that the NDAA continues to include language he has sponsored for years, barring U.S. funds from reaching the Badr Corps and other Tehran-aligned formations.

In his statement, Wilson sharply criticized the Biden administration, accusing senior officials, including Brett McGurk, of enabling Iran-aligned militias. He alleged that Iran has gained “total control” over Iraq’s military, security forces, judiciary, police, and political system through networks of armed groups and political factions such as Kataib Hezbollah, Asaib Ahl al-Haq, Kataib Imam Ali, and the Coordination Framework.

“With these realities, it becomes apparent that it does not matter who wins elections or forms a government,” Wilson wrote, arguing that Iranian infiltration has hollowed out Iraq’s institutions despite widespread public desire for independence from foreign influence.

He urged Baghdad to immediately stop “funding Iranian puppets” through the federal budget, the Central Bank, or the Ministry of Oil, and called for an international audit of oil-related transactions and institutions.

Wilson also demanded “real action” to permanently disarm Iran-backed militias and restore sovereign decision-making to Iraq’s government, judiciary, and security forces.

Wilson concluded by asserting that President Trump is pursuing a vision of “peace and prosperity, commerce and not conflict” in the Middle East, and said Iraq could benefit from closer ties with the United States, the Gulf states, Türkiye, Syria, and other regional partners—provided it distances itself from Tehran.

“The time has come to free Iraq from Iran,” Wilson wrote.