Kata’ib Hezbollah militia accuses Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi of election fraud

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iran-backed Kata’ib Hezbollah Shiite militia group declared that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi should be “tried for committing fraud” in the elections in a statement released on Sunday.

“The farce of the elections organized under a legal name was the biggest theft and ploy committed against the Iraqi people,” said Abu Ali Askari, the group’s top leader.

“Al-Kadhimi must be tried for committing fraud and cooperating with our enemies.”

Askari also said that voters have a right to peacefully demonstrate against the election results and that the Iraqi Security Forces should protect them when they do.

In a related development on Sunday, Nouri al-Maliki, the leader of State of Law Coalition, said that the Iraqi political process is presently facing “a critical and dangerous moment” following the parliamentary elections, which were held on October 10.

“Dear citizens, I am addressing you at a critical and dangerous moment of the political process. I hope your objections against the elections’ results are made through peaceful protest that maintains security and order and is not exploited by rioters because this contradicts our calls and efforts to impose security and stability,” Maliki tweeted.

Supporters of pro-Iran parties, such as the Fatah Alliance that performed poorly in the October 10 elections, took to the streets in Baghdad late on Sunday, declaring their opposition to the election results.