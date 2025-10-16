Ahmed Turk Urges Transparency and Concrete Steps to Uphold Spirit of Peace Process

Ahmed Turk of the DEM Party urged the Turkish government to take transparent, concrete steps to uphold the peace process, denying fabricated claims about Öcalan and criticizing Ankara's rejection of the ECHR ruling for Selahattin Demirtaş's release.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdish politician from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) and one of the members of Imrali delegation Ahmet Turk has called on the Turkish government to take steps consistent with the spirit of the peace process, emphasizing that people are increasingly concerned about the future of peace and democracy in Türkiye. In an interview with Mezopotamya Agency (MA), Turk denied recent allegations that PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan had opposed the release of Selahattin Demirtaş, describing such claims as “fabrications aimed at undermining unity among Kurds and derailing the process.”

Turk praised Ocalan’s recent messages, describing them as a turning point that could lay the groundwork for resolving Türkiye’s Kurdish question through dialogue and democratic means. “After many long years, Ocalan has opened the door to a new era, one where problems can be solved through democratic methods and dialogue,” he said. “Of course, we know this requires patience and perseverance.”

Expressing confidence that attempts to sabotage the peace initiative would fail, Turk remarked, “I don’t believe there is a force strong enough to sabotage this process now. The Kurdish people have shown a sincere and open stance toward achieving peace. But people also expect the government to display the same level of sincerity and transparency. This is something we must acknowledge. I believe that whether it happens today or tomorrow, it will happen soon.”

Rejecting the reports that Ocalan opposed Demirtaş’s release, Turk said such claims were deliberately manufactured to create internal division. “This is something meant to sabotage the process,” he stressed. “It is absolutely untrue. Nothing of the sort was ever discussed or mentioned. Ocalan has consistently supported the freedom of all Kurdish politicians who have contributed to the struggle. Those who spread these lies want to provoke conflict, division, and discord among Kurds. We are aware of that, and such a thing will never happen.”

Turk criticized the Turkish government for resisting the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruling that demanded Demirtaş’s immediate release. “We have a government that even objects to the decision of the European Court of Human Rights. People naturally ask, ‘What kind of process is this?’ On one hand, you are conducting a peace process, and on the other, you are rejecting a historic opportunity that could advance it,” he said.

“The ECHR’s ruling actually creates an opportunity for the government,” he continued. “It offers a chance to release Selahattin Demirtaş, but they refuse to seize it. Then how can we explain this to the people? Everyone questions us, asking what kind of process this is. I’ll be honest — even I am confused.”

Turk reiterated his support for those continuing to pursue peace “with patience and determination,” while voicing concern over contradictions in the state’s approach. “The government has been given a genuine opportunity by the European Court of Human Rights, yet it chooses to reject it. People see this contradiction and are confused,” he said.

He urged the state to take transparent and credible steps to restore public trust. “There is indeed a sense of anxiety and mistrust among the people,” Turk observed. “To eliminate this, a clearer and more open political stance must emerge — one that aligns with the essence of the peace process.”

Turk also underlined that Abdullah Ocalan’s physical freedom would positively contribute to Turkish democracy. “The future of democracy depends on the scope of struggle for freedom. Steps must be taken to ensure societal transformation and strengthen people’s faith in democratic change,” he stated.

He emphasized the importance of dialogue among Kurdish actors across regions, noting that during his recent visit to the Kurdistan Region, he was warmly received by both the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). “We were met with close attention and appreciation, which we deeply value,” he said.

Turk argued that the liberation of the Kurdish people would contribute to the freedom of all peoples in Türkiye. “There are important Kurdish figures such as Mazloum Abdi, Ilham Ahmed, Foza Yusuf, Salih Muslim, and Asya Abdullah,” he said. “The government could establish dialogue with them, invite them to Türkiye, or even visit them to hear their perspectives. These steps would show a genuine will to achieve reconciliation.”

However, Turk warned that the lack of such engagement has led to growing unease among Kurds. “When these gestures are not made, it creates concern among our people,” he cautioned. “Türkiye should have worked for the future freedom of Kurds in that region. These are opportunities that should not be missed.”

Concluding his remarks, Ahmed Turk reaffirmed that the Turkish state must act transparently and in full alignment with the peace process’s spirit. “As you said, there is anxiety and mistrust among the people,” he acknowledged. “To overcome that, a transparent political approach and policies true to the essence of peace must come to the forefront.”

Turk’s statements reflect a broader concern that without mutual sincerity and tangible steps, the fragile optimism rekindled by Ocalan’s recent messages may falter — risking both the peace process and Türkiye’s democratic progress.