Houthi Military Chief Killed in Israeli Strike, Group Vows Retaliation

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The military chief of Yemen’s Houthi movement, Major General Muhammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari, has been killed in an Israeli air strike, the group announced Thursday, vowing retaliation for his death.

According to a statement issued by the Houthi military command, al-Ghamari was killed "in an honourable battle against the Israeli enemy” alongside several of his aides and his 13-year-old son. The group did not specify the date or location of the attack.

His death comes just days after a ceasefire was declared in the two-year Gaza war, during which Houthi forces had launched numerous attacks on Israeli and international vessels in the Red Sea.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed al-Ghamari’s death in a post on X, saying he “died of his wounds” following an Israeli strike in late August that also killed the Houthi prime minister and several senior officials.

In late September, Israel said it targeted the Houthi general staff's headquarters in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, during one of its largest recent strikes against the group.

“The rounds of conflict with the enemy have not ended,” the Houthi statement warned, pledging that Israel would face “deterrent punishment for the crimes it has committed.”

The Houthis are part of Iran’s “axis of resistance” alongside groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas, which have been engaged in clashes with Israeli and U.S. forces since the start of the Gaza conflict.

The group claimed it had carried out 758 military operations, launching 1,835 munitions — including drones and missiles — during its campaign in response to the war in Gaza.