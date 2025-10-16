Trump Threatens Action Against Hamas Over Gaza Killings

“If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to the US-brokered truce that led to a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to “go in and kill” Hamas if the group continues killing civilians in Gaza, following reports of executions and shootings in the wake of a recent ceasefire agreement with Israel.

“If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to the US-brokered truce that led to a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave.

The president did not clarify what he meant by “we,” but earlier stated that US military intervention in Gaza would not be necessary. His comments come amid mounting criticism of Hamas’s actions since the ceasefire took effect, including reports of public executions of alleged collaborators.

Admiral Brad Cooper, the top US commander in the Middle East, urged Hamas on Wednesday to halt attacks on civilians and comply with the ceasefire terms outlined in Trump’s 20-point plan.

Despite Thursday’s warning, Trump has previously downplayed the violence, calling the killings “a couple of very bad gangs” and saying they “didn’t bother” him much.

During his recent trip to Israel and Egypt to mark the ceasefire, Trump said Hamas had shown willingness to “stop the problems” in Gaza and that the US had given its approval for a temporary arrangement aimed at stabilizing the territory.

The ceasefire deal, brokered under heavy US pressure, remains fragile as tensions persist between Hamas and local factions vying for control in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.