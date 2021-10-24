COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 40 percent, health minister warns

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 infections has increased by 40 percent compared to previous weeks, the Kurdistan Region’s health minister said on Saturday.

Infection rates have also increased by five percent compared to recent weeks, Health Minister Saman Barzinji said on Saturday.

Some parts of the Region have recently witnessed a surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, including the Raparin Administration.

The severity of infections has also increased, resulting in this 40 percent increase in hospitalizations, the minister added.

The health official said that the government’s COVID-19 task force is expected to meet on Monday to discuss these developments.

Compared to last week, death rates have also increased by 19 percent, Barzinji said.

He added that health authorities are attempting to make vaccination mandatory for those working in enclosed places, where the risk of infections transmitting is substantially higher.

Despite the abundance of vaccines, the Region has witnessed a low number of vaccinations among the general population.

The Region’s health ministry recently announced that it would provide mobile vaccination teams for crowded places.

Read More: KRG deploys mobile COVID-19 vaccination teams amid rising infections

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, the Kurdistan Region has witnessed over 355,000 infections, more than 6,200 of which have been fatal.