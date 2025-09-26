Iraqi FM Rejects Netanyahu’s Threats, Says Israeli Attacks Would Target All of Iraq

Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein rejected PM Netanyahu's threats against Iraqi militia leaders, stating an attack on any Iraqi is an attack on the entire nation. He also confirmed the ongoing, scheduled withdrawal of U.S. forces, set for completion in 2026.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Friday firmly rejected threats made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, declaring that such remarks are “unacceptable” and warning that any assault on an Iraqi would constitute an attack against the entire country.

Speaking at a press conference in New York on September 26, 2025, Hussein dismissed Netanyahu’s statements as intolerable and illegitimate. “We reject Netanyahu’s threats. They are unacceptable. An attack on any Iraqi is an attack on all of Iraq,” the minister stated.

Hussein’s comments came in direct response to Netanyahu’s fiery address at the United Nations General Assembly, in which the Israeli leader threatened to “eliminate” the heads of Iraqi militias should they attempt to launch attacks against Israel. Hussein underscored that Baghdad rejects such rhetoric and regards it as a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.

In his address to the Assembly, Netanyahu outlined Israel’s extensive military campaign against Iran and its allied groups across the Middle East. He boasted of strikes that dismantled Hamas in Gaza, crippled Hezbollah in Lebanon, destroyed Assad’s armaments in Syria, and killed senior Houthi leaders in Yemen. He warned that Iraqi militias would meet the same fate if they targeted Israel, declaring their leaders “would be gone.”

Netanyahu further celebrated Israel’s recent Operation Rising Line against Iran, describing it as one of the most significant military turnarounds in modern history, carried out in close coordination with U.S. forces. He also linked Israel’s military actions to broader global security concerns, insisting that the enemies of Israel are likewise enemies of the United States and Europe.

Addressing another sensitive issue, Hussein reiterated Iraq’s stance on the gradual withdrawal of American forces from the country. He confirmed that the pullout is proceeding step by step according to the bilateral agreement between Baghdad and Washington, with the final withdrawal of all U.S. troops set for 2026.

Hussein’s remarks highlight Iraq’s determination to shield its sovereignty from external threats while balancing its security partnerships. His strong rejection of Netanyahu’s language reflects Baghdad’s refusal to be drawn into the regional confrontations between Israel and Iran.

As Netanyahu hinted at possible peace with Syria while simultaneously threatening Iraq’s armed groups, Baghdad’s foreign minister made clear that Iraq will not tolerate being treated as a battleground for regional rivalries.