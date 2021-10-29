Culture

PHOTOS: Iraq hosts 15th Babylon International Festival

Despite opposition from religious leaders and the governor of Babil province, the event went on as planned.
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Artists perform during the launching ceremony of Babel International Festival, at the archaeological site of ancient Babylon, Oct. 28, 2021. (Sabah Arar/AFP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – With the participation of Iraqi, Lebanese, and Egyptian musicians and singers, Iraq kicked off on Thursday the 15th Babylon International Festival, an event that has been on halt for almost two decades.

In addition to Iraqi singers such as Salah Hassan, Shatha Hassoon, and Maher Ahmed, a number of the Arab world’s pop stars such as Lebanon’s Nawal El Zoghbi, the Egyptian star Hany Shaker, and Shams from Kuwait, all attended the festival.

Artists perform during the launching ceremony of Babel International Festival, at the archaeological site of ancient Babylon, Oct. 28, 2021. (Photo: Sabah Arar/AFP)
The festival is not limited to singing alone. It also includes activities from folk groups, cultural and literary events.

An Egyptian artist performs a traditional 'Tanoora' (skirt) dance during the Babel International Festival, near the archaeological site of ancient Babylon, Oct. 28, 2021. (Photo: Sabah Arar/AFP)
Having been launched for the first time in the late 1980s, the event took place in the ancient city of Babylon.

Artists perform during the launching ceremony of Babel International Festival, at the archaeological site of ancient Babylon, Oct. 28, 2021. (Photo: Sabah Arar/AFP)
Despite protests from religious groups against the musical event, claiming such performances are disrespectful to the province’s shrines, the show went on as planned.

The governor of Babylon also ordered the organizers to not hold such an event.

