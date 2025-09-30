Sulaimani to Host 7th International Book Fair with Record Participation

Hassan Rahim, the organizer of the fair, told Kurdistan24 on Tuesday that this year’s event will be “different from previous years,” with improvements across all aspects, including exhibit organization, the range of participants, and the diversity of books on display.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The 7th Sulaimani International Book Fair will be held from October 3 to 13, bringing together 150 publishing houses from across the region and around the world.

According to Rahim, 150 local and international publishers will showcase millions of books covering hundreds of thousands of titles in different languages. Among them, 70 foreign publishing houses from 16 countries will be represented, highlighting the event’s growing international reach.

To ease public access, organizers have allocated around 40 buses to transport visitors between the city and the exhibition venue throughout the fair.

The official opening ceremony is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. with the attendance of officials and special guests. The fair will open to the public later the same day at 2:00 p.m. and remain accessible daily from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. until October 13.

The Sulaimani International Book Fair was first launched in 2016 to promote reading culture and strengthen the publishing industry in the Kurdistan Region. Over the years, the fair has expanded steadily, drawing more publishers and visitors with each edition. It has become a major cultural landmark for Sulaimani, often referred to as the cultural capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Previous editions of the fair have hosted renowned writers, intellectuals, and academics from across the Middle East and beyond, providing a space for dialogue, literary exchange, and cultural enrichment. The event not only fosters reading habits among younger generations but also strengthens Sulaimani’s reputation as a hub for knowledge and creativity.

With the participation of 150 publishing houses this year, including 70 international ones, the fair is set to be one of the largest and most diverse in its history.