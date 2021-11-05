Iraqi security forces, supporters of Iran-backed militias clash in central Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Violent clashes erupted in central Baghdad between Iraqi security forces and protesters affiliated with Iranian-backed militias rejecting the results of last month's parliamentary election.

Sources told Kurdistan 24 that the hostilities led to casualties among members of the security forces near the Green Zone, also called the International Zone, a group of highly-guarded central Baghdad neighborhoods where many government buildings and foreign missions are located.

The security forces deployed reinforcements to the area, and the authorities shut the gates of the fortified Green Zone, sources said.

A fire reportedly tore through several tents erected by supporters of the Tehran-aligned Shia paramilitaries operating under the Hashd al-Shaabi, known in English as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

The blaze spread to nearby trees, according to footage Kurdistan 24 has obtained.

The confrontation escalated after the militia affiliates hurled stones at the security forces, who retaliated by spraying water from a riot control vehicle to disperse them.

A Kurdistan 24 correspondent also witnessed the security forces firing rubber bullets and tear gas grenades to stop the protesters from storming the Green Zone.

أنصار القوى الرافضة لنتائج الانتخابات يرشقون قوات الأمن بالحجارة وسط #بغداد#العراق pic.twitter.com/XL16LNcY1z — Kurdistan24 عربية (@arabick24) November 5, 2021

Al-Ghadir TV, a news station affiliated with Fatah Alliance leader Hadi Al-Amiri, claimed at least one protester was killed during the clashes. However, there has been no official confirmation thus far.

Other PMF-allied media reported at least 100 people were wounded during the violent outbreak.

The incidents come hours after the so-called Preparatory Committee--an entity led by political representatives of militias operating under the PMF--threatened to escalate their protests.