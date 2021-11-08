Iraqi PM knows who was behind assassination attempt and ‘will expose them’: Statement

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi knows who committed the assassination attempt against him and will expose them, a press release from his office declared on Sunday.

“We are pursuing those who committed yesterday's crime, we know them well and we will expose them,” the statement read.

It was issued following the extraordinary meeting of the Iraqi Council of Ministers on Sunday.

“Justice’s hand will reach the killers,” it added.

“My home was directly attacked by drones and this cowardly act doesn’t express the will of the Iraqis,” the statement quoted Al-Kadhimi as saying.

The statement went on to add that some elements want to destabilize Iraq’s security, and turn it into a state run by gangsters. Al-Kadhimi, on the other hand, wants to strengthen the state.

“We fought corruption and we will not stop following those committing corruption,” Al-Kadhimi said. “Those who committed this crime will not escape justice.”

“We stopped Iraq from being dragged into a regional war and we managed to cross the country to safety,” he added.

The prime minister also emphasized that he has managed to solve the economic challenges that faced Iraq and responded to requests made by demonstrators to hold an early election. Furthermore, he was able to fulfill all the requirements of the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

“We ordered an immediate investigation into the events that took place with the protesters in front of the Green Zone last Friday,” he said. “We will put any transgressor behind bars and bring him to justice, because we do not differentiate between Iraqis.”

“We have come to serve our people, and there are those who want to hijack Iraq,” the prime minister added.

A video of Qais al-Khazali, the leader of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq faction of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), is currently circulating on social media showing the militia leader making threatening statements against the prime minister.

“Al-Kadhimi used weapons against the protestors and he must be tried,” the video shows al-Khazali telling a crowd of PMF supporters protesting the election result the night before the attack against Al-Kadhimi’s residence.

“Al-Kadhimi is responsible for the fraudulent elections’ results,” al-Khazali declared.