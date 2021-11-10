Roadside bomb injures member of Kurdish-led forces outside former ISIS capital in Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) confirmed on Tuesday that one of their troops was injured by an improvised explosive device (IED) on a road just outside Raqqa.

The SDF press office said unknown assailants had planted the IED on a road on the way to the western entrance of Raqqa city.

“Our forces have initiated an investigation to track down the perpetrators,” the SDF said in a statement.

Raqqa was liberated from ISIS in October 2017 by the SDF with support from the US-led coalition. The city was once the de-facto capital of ISIS's self-styled caliphate, which once spanned large swathes of Syria and Iraq.

While ISIS lost the entirety of its caliphate following the SDF’s takeover of the town of Baghouz back in March 2019, the group still operates sleeper cells across SDF-controlled northeast Syria. The US-led coalition continues to support SDF operations against these cells.

Also, in early October, the SDF prevented a massive bombing in Raqqa.

Read More: SDF prevents massive bombing in former ISIS capital

Tuesday also showed more violence in other areas amidst increased Turkish threats to the northeast of Syria.

Also, on Tuesday, a Turkish drone strike rocked the city of Qamishlo (Qamishli) in northeast Syria, killing three civilians from the same family, the Kurdish-led Internal Security Forces (Asayish) said.

Read More: Turkish drone strike kills three in northeast Syria's Qamishlo: Statement

Furthermore, security forces arrested three ISIS suspects hiding in a vehicle attempting to pass through a checkpoint near the city of Manbij.