Turkish drone strike kills three in northeast Syria's Qamishlo: Statement

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone strike rocked the city of Qamishlo in northeast Syria Tuesday afternoon, killing three civilians from the same family, the Kurdish-led Internal Security Forces (Asayish) said.

The incident occurred in the al-Hilaliye neighborhood, west of Qamishl (Qamishli), the Asayish said in a statement. The Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) tweeted that initial reporting indicates three people died in the attack.



"These violations help all terrorist organizations organize their ranks and spread terrorism" around the world, the Asayish added.

Suspected Turkish drone has targeted a vehicle in the al-Hilaliya neighborhood of Qamishlo city in northeast Syria.pic.twitter.com/QdqBHFTeVJ — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) November 9, 2021

The Turkish army has recently intensified its artillery, drone, and airstrikes in areas under the control of the Kurdish-run Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). In August, a number of high-profile SDF commanders were killed in drone strikes.



At the same time, ISIS sleeper cells have carried out bombing attacks in areas under SDF control.

