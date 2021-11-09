Security

Turkish drone strike kills three in northeast Syria's Qamishlo: Statement

UPDATE: The SDF-linked Internal Security Forces in northeast Syria said three civilians were killed in a Turkish drone strike.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The site of the explosion that rocked the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishlo in northeast Syria on Nov. 09, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24).
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone strike rocked the city of Qamishlo in northeast Syria Tuesday afternoon, killing three civilians from the same family, the Kurdish-led Internal Security Forces (Asayish) said.

The incident occurred in the al-Hilaliye neighborhood, west of Qamishl (Qamishli), the Asayish said in a statement. The Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) tweeted that initial reporting indicates three people died in the attack.

"These violations help all terrorist organizations organize their ranks and spread terrorism" around the world, the Asayish added.

The Turkish army has recently intensified its artillery, drone, and airstrikes in areas under the control of the Kurdish-run Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). In August, a number of high-profile SDF commanders were killed in drone strikes.

At the same time, ISIS sleeper cells have carried out bombing attacks in areas under SDF control.

