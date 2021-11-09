Security forces in Syria’s Manbij arrest 3 ISIS fighters hiding in car at checkpoint

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Three ISIS suspects were arrested at a security checkpoint in the northern Syrian city of Manbij, said local security officials on Sunday.

According to a statement released by the Manbij Military Council (MMC), the three suspects were taken into custody after one of its anti-terrorism units discovered them hiding in a vehicle that was passing through the checkpoint.



“They were arrested along with the driver of the car, and transferred to the competent authorities to take the necessary measures,” the MMC said.

Despite the announcement by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the US-led Coalition to Defeat Defeat ISIS that the extremist group’s so-called caliphate in Syria had been defeated in March 2019, attacks by the group continue as security forces scramble to contain them.

Also on Tuesday, a Turkish drone strike rocked the city of Qamishlo (Qamishli) in northeast Syria, killing three civilians from the same family, the Kurdish-led Internal Security Forces (Asayish) said.

Read More: Turkish drone strike kills three in northeast Syria's Qamishlo: Statement

The incident occurred in the al-Hilaliye neighborhood, to the west of the city, read a statement. The Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) also tweeted that initial information indicated that three had died in the attack.

"These violations help all terrorist organizations organize their ranks and spread terrorism" around the world, the military council concluded.