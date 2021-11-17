KRG facilitates the ‘voluntary return’ of migrants stranded on Poland-Belarus border: Spokesperson

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will help repatriate any migrant on the Belarus-Poland border who wants to return to the Kurdistan Region, its spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“A number of Kurdistan Region’s citizens became trafficking victims,” Jotiar Adil, the KRG spokesperson said. Those trafficking these citizens exploited them for financial gain.

Adil added that some political parties have also used the crisis to spread “baseless propaganda” intended to discredit the KRG’s reputation

The KRG has done its best to repatriate the stranded migrants “voluntarily” and will continue to do so, he said.

The official also expressed the KRG’s appreciation to all the sides, including the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, that helped return the migrants.

The Iraqi government has announced it is sending repatriation flights to the Belarusian capital Minsk to bring back any migrant who volunteers to return.

Thousands of migrants are presently stranded on the border between the two Eastern European countries trying to enter either Poland or Lithuania, both of which are European Union countries.