Suspect in Killing of US Activist Charlie Kirk Arrested

Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed the capture of 31-year-old Tyler Robinson, who was taken into custody after a relative reportedly alerted a friend, who then contacted police. “We got him,” Cox told reporters at a press conference.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – US authorities announced Friday that they had arrested the man accused of fatally shooting right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, bringing an end to a nationwide manhunt that had gripped the country.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed the capture of 31-year-old Tyler Robinson, who was taken into custody after a relative reportedly alerted a friend, who then contacted police. “We got him,” Cox told reporters at a press conference.

Kirk, a prominent conservative firebrand, was shot and killed on Wednesday while addressing a large audience at Utah Valley University in Orem. A single bullet struck him in the neck, killing him instantly.

The killing shocked a politically polarized nation and drew immediate reaction from President Donald Trump, who called Kirk’s death a national tragedy. Trump ordered US flags flown at half-mast and said he would attend the funeral of his ally.

Kirk was considered a rising star in far-right political circles, credited with helping Trump galvanize younger voters during last November’s election. His unapologetically hardline stances on race, gender, gun rights, and other issues made him a deeply polarizing figure. While critics condemned his rhetoric—often accused of flirting with antisemitism—even opponents acknowledged his eagerness to engage in debate.

Authorities have not yet established a motive for the attack. However, Governor Cox said investigators found anti-fascist slogans inscribed on unused bullet casings at the scene. One read, “Hey, fascist! Catch!”, while another bore the words “Bella Ciao," a reference to a famous Italian anti-fascist song from World War II. Other casings carried markings and symbols linked to online gaming culture.

The arrest offers some answers in the wake of Kirk’s assassination, though questions remain about Robinson’s motives and whether he acted alone. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.