Syrian President Meets New US CENTCOM Chief in Damascus

41 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa met on Friday with Admiral Brad Cooper, the newly appointed head of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), in Damascus, according to statements from both the Syrian presidency and CENTCOM.

The meeting was also attended by US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack and focused on cooperation in the political and military fields, with the intention of consolidating security and stability in Syria and across the wider region.

“The meeting addressed prospects for cooperation in the service of shared interests and consolidating the foundations of security and stability in Syria and the region,” the Syrian presidency said in a statement, describing the talks as reflecting a “positive atmosphere” and an interest in strengthening the strategic partnership between Damascus and Washington.

A statement from CENTCOM said Cooper and Barrack thanked Sharaa for his support in countering ISIS, noting that eliminating the group’s presence in Syria is vital to reducing the risk of future attacks on the United States. “Eliminating the ISIS threat in Syria will reduce the risk of an ISIS attack on the US homeland while working towards President Donald Trump’s vision of a prosperous Middle East and a stable Syria at peace with itself and its neighbours,” the statement read.

CENTCOM also praised Syria for its cooperation in the recovery of US citizens who went missing or were killed during the country’s civil war, which began in 2011.

The talks come as the United States moves to consolidate its military presence in Syria. In April, the Pentagon announced plans to reduce its troop numbers to fewer than 1,000 in the coming months, with the eventual aim of closing all but one base in the country. Despite the planned drawdown, US forces continue to carry out raids and airstrikes targeting remnants of ISIS to prevent its resurgence.

The United States first deployed forces to Syria in 2014 as part of the international coalition formed to combat ISIS, after the extremist group captured large parts of Syria and neighboring Iraq. At its peak, the US maintained more than 2,000 troops in Syria, alongside Kurdish-led and Arab partner forces who spearheaded ground operations against ISIS. In 2019, the coalition announced the territorial defeat of ISIS, but the group has since maintained a low-level insurgency through sleeper cells.

While the US has reduced its military footprint, it continues to operate bases in northeast and eastern Syria (West Kurdistan), including near oil-rich areas and along the Iraq-Syria border. These positions are seen as crucial not only to preventing an ISIS resurgence but also to limiting the influence of other regional actors such as Iran.

Admiral Cooper, who took command of CENTCOM in August, has recently embarked on a regional tour. Earlier this month, he visited Israel for the first time in his new role, underscoring Washington’s continued focus on Middle East security partnerships.

Israel, meanwhile, has conducted numerous strikes in Syria in recent years, even as it maintains a dialogue with the transitional authorities following the overthrow of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December.