Erbil to host largest agricultural food event in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region capital will host Iraq’s largest agro-food event, Agro Pack, at the Erbil International Fairground from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, with exhibitors from nine countries participating.

The event has been held in the Kurdistan Region three other times, most recently in late 2019, when 151 exhibitors and 7,245 tradespeople from across Iraq participated.

The exhibition is jointly organized by the leading Turkish organizer So Fuar and the German exhibition specialist Fairtrade and officially sponsored by Armenian agricultural production company ArLeAM.

The Iraq Plastprintpack event will also be held in the same venue during the same period, the event website said.

A total of 165 exhibitors from nine countries—Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Jordan, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates—and tradespeople from all over Iraq and neighboring states will join the event.

Nine companies will represent the Dutch at the event. “There will be quite a lot of companies from the Netherlands there,” Hans Akerboom, the Dutch Consul General in Erbil, earlier told Kurdistan 24.

He added that they would also hold a matchmaking event to link businesses from the Netherlands with companies from the Kurdistan Region.