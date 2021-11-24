New draft bill aims to reduce increasing gun violence in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has submitted a new draft bill that intends to combat increasing gun violence in the autonomous region.

The first reading of the 28-article bill, drafted by the KRG’s 9th Cabinet, was done in the Kurdistan Parliament on Tuesday.

The new bill intends to introduce stricter rules on the buying, selling, and possession of firearms.

If approved, the bill will ban anyone under 21-years-old from carrying a gun, said Rizgar Issa Swar, a lawmaker.

In addition, a gun owner must be both mentally and physically well and not have any criminal record, he added.

Members of the security forces are only allowed to carry guns during working hours, the lawmaker said.

Also, citizens can only possess light weapons for “protection purposes” under the new bill. Anyone who wants to have a gun in their home must first obtain permission from the Interior Ministry.

If the bill passes, severe penalties could be imposed on those who carry guns without permission, including 1-3 years imprisonment. Fines for infringements of the new law will range from 500,000 to 2 million Iraqi dinars (approximately $350-1,350).

Also, anyone wishing to buy or sell weapons must first obtain a permit that would cost 6 million Iraqi dinars (approximately $4,000).

If passed, the new bill will abolish the existing weapons law that was first introduced in 1993.