U.S. Congress Approves $343 Million for Anti-ISIS Fight in Iraq and Syria

The US Senate approved $343 million in direct funding for anti-ISIS operations in Iraq and Syria as part of the 2026 defense budget.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The U.S. Senate has passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2026, approving a massive $925 billion defense budget that includes $343 million in direct funding for American allies in Iraq and Syria, according to an official Defense Budget Request published by the Under Secretary of War.

The bill, which was approved by an overwhelming 77 to 20 votes, authorizes funding for salaries, logistical support, training, and armament of U.S.-verified partner forces operating in Iraq and Syria under the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR). The document confirms that the total request for the Department of Defense in FY2026 stands at $961.6 billion, aligned with three strategic pillars defined by President Donald Trump’s administration and Defense Secretary Peter B. Hegseth: “Re-establishing deterrence,” “Rebuilding the military,” and “Reviving the warrior spirit.”

According to the document, the defense budget seeks to respond to what it describes as a “dangerous strategic environment,” prioritizing deterrence against China, defense of the U.S. homeland, and modernization of the armed forces. Within this framework, Iraq and Syria remain central to the United States’ counter-terrorism and regional stability strategy.

The CJTF-OIR will continue to advise, assist, and enable verified partner forces across designated zones in both Iraq and Syria. The primary mission, the document notes, is to ensure the “enduring defeat of ISIS”, with continued support for secure and humane detention of ISIS fighters and the prevention of the group’s re-emergence.

The Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) budget request for FY2026 totals $4.5 billion, while the Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) has been allocated $358 million to enhance partner forces’ operational capabilities. Of this amount, $130 million will go to partner groups in Syria while $213 million will support Iraqi Security Forces, and $15 million is designated for the Lebanese Armed Forces.

In addition to direct military assistance, the NDAA provides for “critical contingencies and operational support” for personnel stationed in or operating near Iraq and Syria. This includes funding for surveillance systems, replacement of combat payloads and spare parts, anti-drone platforms, medical and fire support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.

According to the Budget Request, the U.S. mission in Iraq and Syria remains focused on long-term partnerships and ensuring that local forces can sustain security independently. The document emphasizes that Washington’s commitment is grounded in close coordination with Iraqi and Coalition partners to prevent ISIS’s resurgence while advancing humanitarian and stabilization objectives.

In a related development, U.S. Representative Joe Wilson announced on X:

“Grateful the Senate has passed a REPEAL of the Caesar Act as part of the NDAA! These very severe sanctions were imposed on a regime which, thankfully, no longer exists. Syria’s success now depends on FULL & TOTAL repeal.”

Meanwhile, media outlets close to the SDF highlighted that the allocation of $130 million from the FY2026 budget underscores continued international cooperation in counter-terrorism and stability efforts in North and East Syria, known as Western Kurdistan. The statement affirmed that the decision “reflects multilateral coordination to protect civilians, ensure regional security, and advance a political solution for Syria.”

The new NDAA aligns with the Pentagon’s earlier announcement confirming a phased reduction of U.S. troops in Iraq, marking a transition of operations toward Erbil and northeastern Syria (Western Kurdistan).

On Oct. 1, 2025, the U.S.-Iraq Higher Military Commission released a joint statement declaring that the shift represents a “historic step” in redefining bilateral security cooperation. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the move is part of President Trump’s guidance to consolidate achievements in the fight against ISIS and ensure Iraq’s capacity for self-defense.

According to Reuters, once the drawdown is complete, U.S. troop levels in Iraq will drop below 2,000, with the majority of personnel stationed in Erbil, where they will focus on logistics, advisory, and operational coordination. American troops remaining in Baghdad will handle bilateral security cooperation, while others will be redeployed to Anbar Province before joining forward bases in Western Kurdistan to support Coalition partners.

A senior Iraqi military source told Kurdistan24, that U.S. forces have already vacated major bases, including Ain al-Asad and Victoria, with final withdrawals expected from the Green Zone and Joint Operations Command headquarters. The same source confirmed that most relocated troops are now based in Erbil, forming the central hub for Coalition activities in both Iraq and Syria.

A senior U.S. defense official emphasized to Kurdistan24 that Washington remains committed to ending the Coalition’s military mission inside Iraq by September 2025, while maintaining anti-ISIS operations from Erbil and Syria through September 2026.

The U.S. military presence in Iraq has evolved significantly since the 2003 invasion that saw 130,000 troops deployed, peaking at 170,000 in 2007. After a full withdrawal in 2011, ISIS’s resurgence in 2014 forced Washington to redeploy over 5,000 troops to spearhead the global Coalition effort. Numbers have since steadily declined to 2,500 by 2023, with the final transition to a limited presence in Erbil and Western Kurdistan now underway.

The Pentagon reiterated that this redeployment is consistent with the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement, focusing on bilateral security, economic growth, foreign investment, and regional leadership.

As the 2026 NDAA takes effect, Washington’s renewed financial and strategic commitments to Iraq and Syria demonstrate not only a continuation of the anti-ISIS mission but also a recalibrated American posture designed to balance military reduction with enduring regional influence and partnership.