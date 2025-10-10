Iraqi FM Expresses Hope for Expanded Turkish Water Releases to Iraq

Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein expressed hope for increased Turkish water releases to Iraq during Ankara talks, citing severe drought conditions. He confirmed progress on a long-term water management agreement and welcomed resumed Kurdish oil exports via Ceyhan.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein expressed hope on Friday that Türkiye will release more water into Iraq to help the country confront its worsening drought crisis, while affirming confidence that both sides are close to reaching an agreement on long-term water management.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Ankara alongside his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Hussein stated that the two sides had discussed “the broad spectrum of bilateral relations between Iraq and Türkiye” and emphasized the need to further enhance these relations in multiple fields. The meeting, held on Friday, marked a significant moment in the ongoing diplomatic dialogue between Baghdad and Ankara, particularly regarding transboundary water cooperation.

Hussein revealed that water management was the central theme of the talks, along with the environmental challenges confronting the entire region. “In today’s meeting, we discussed a range of issues, but our primary focus was the governance of water resources in Iraq,” he said, adding that discussions also addressed the severe environmental conditions affecting the Middle East.

He explained that negotiations between the Iraqi and Turkish sides on the water issue have been ongoing for over a year. According to Hussein, “In today’s meeting, we reached two main objectives related to the water dossier. One of them is long-term, linked to achieving a mutual understanding on a memorandum concerning a framework agreement for water management. This memorandum has already been drafted and finalized, and I hope it will be signed soon.”

The Iraqi minister further disclosed that he had formally invited the Turkish Foreign Minister to Baghdad to witness the signing of the memorandum once both sides finalize it.

Discussing the second objective of the talks, Hussein drew attention to the critical drought conditions in Iraq, describing them as “alarming and increasingly threatening.” He noted that “severe water scarcity has deeply affected Iraq,” and emphasized that a “productive dialogue was held between experts from both sides on the resumption of water releases from Türkiye.”

Expressing optimism over the outcome of his discussions in Ankara, Hussein said, “I am pleased with the results of today’s meeting and hopeful that Türkiye will soon begin releasing more water to Iraq.” He reiterated his confidence that the two countries are “on the verge of reaching a comprehensive understanding” over the water issue.

The foreign minister also underlined that the Tigris and Euphrates rivers are not the only links connecting Iraq and Türkiye. “Our security situations are also interconnected,” he stated. “Just as Türkiye’s security matters to us, Iraq’s stability is equally important for Türkiye.”

Turning to regional affairs, Hussein reaffirmed Iraq’s support for Türkiye’s peace process, saying that Baghdad views Ankara’s efforts toward reconciliation as essential for broader regional stability. “The success of the peace process in Türkiye would positively impact Iraq’s own security,” he stressed.

The Iraqi diplomat highlighted the need to resolve regional tensions through dialogue rather than confrontation, warning that “conflict remains a threat to the entire region.” He added, “We must all work together to build an environment conducive to dialogue and understanding. War is not an option; it endangers all of us.”

Another key topic of discussion during Hussein’s visit was the resumption of oil exports from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) through Türkiye’s Ceyhan Port. Hussein confirmed that exports had resumed following the implementation of a tripartite agreement, describing the development as a “positive step that will strengthen and improve relations between Iraq and Türkiye.”

He noted that Türkiye had already expressed readiness a year earlier to facilitate the export of oil from the Kurdistan Region through the Ceyhan pipeline, underscoring the progress made since that time.

“The resumption of oil exports from the Kurdistan Region through Ceyhan marks an important achievement,” Hussein said, “and it reflects our shared commitment to deepening cooperation.”

The final stage of Friday’s high-level meeting focused on regional tensions and security concerns that continue to threaten stability across the Middle East. Hussein emphasized that Iraq and Türkiye must cooperate closely to address these challenges. “The existing tensions and conflicts must be resolved through negotiation,” he stated, adding, “The choice of war poses a grave threat to the entire region. Therefore, we must work collectively to establish mechanisms for dialogue and mutual understanding.”

The Iraqi Foreign Minister arrived in Ankara on Friday, heading an official delegation. His visit aimed to consolidate bilateral relations and expand cooperation on shared challenges, most notably the water crisis.

In a statement released earlier, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Hussein’s visit was part of a joint meeting between the Iraqi and Turkish sides dedicated to water management discussions and the strengthening of diplomatic and economic ties.

The Ankara talks concluded on a note of optimism, with both sides reaffirming their mutual interest in achieving tangible progress on water, energy, and regional security issues. Hussein’s remarks reflected Iraq’s confidence in Türkiye’s willingness to cooperate on these critical matters, setting the stage for a potential new chapter in Iraq-Türkiye relations built on shared interests and regional interdependence.