Turkey’s FM: Resumption of Oil Exports to Turkey Marks a Significant Step Forward

Turkish FM Hakan Fidan hailed the resumption of Iraqi oil exports via the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline as a "significant step" in bilateral relations during talks with Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein. The ministers also discussed water scarcity solutions and regional security cooperation.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described the resumption of oil exports from Iraq to Turkey as a “very significant and promising step,” expressing optimism that bilateral relations between Ankara and Baghdad will deepen further across multiple fields. Speaking at a joint press conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Ankara on Friday, Fidan said the restoration of oil flow through the Kirkuk–Ceyhan pipeline on September 27 represents an important milestone in the normalization of ties between the two neighbors.

Fidan noted that although there had been disputes between Iraq and Turkey in recent years regarding oil exports, those issues have now been resolved. “The resumption of oil exports through the Kirkuk–Ceyhan pipeline has returned to its normal level, and this is a highly positive development,” he said, adding that Turkey sees this progress as a mutual success.

Fidan emphasized that in the near future, relations between Turkey and Iraq will strengthen across various sectors, particularly in the fields of energy and economic development. He expressed hope that Turkish companies will soon have greater opportunities to invest and operate in Iraq’s energy sector, contributing to infrastructure growth and regional cooperation.

According to Fidan, the reopening of the Kirkuk–Ceyhan oil pipeline benefits not only Iraq and Turkey but also the global energy market, as it ensures stability in energy supply and strengthens regional economic interdependence. He underlined that Turkey can play a leading role in advancing Iraq’s energy infrastructure, fostering joint development and integration between the two countries.

Turning to Iraq’s severe water shortage, Fidan affirmed that Turkey is committed to finding solutions to the water scarcity affecting Iraq, stressing that Ankara understands the gravity of the situation. “The Iraqi people are in need of water, and we are working to solve this crisis and help rescue the country from its difficult circumstances,” he said.

He explained that a joint Turkish-Iraqi committee is currently working to address water management issues and to reach practical outcomes soon. “There is a shared technical effort under way,” Fidan noted, adding that Ankara is hopeful concrete results will be achieved in the near term.

On regional security, the Turkish Foreign Minister discussed the situation in Syria, particularly in northeastern regions (Western Kurdistan), and the ongoing concern over ISIS detention centers and camps. Fidan asserted that these detention facilities and camps must be dismantled to ensure stability and safety across the region.

He pointed out that there are ongoing international efforts to repatriate foreign nationals currently held in camps in Western Kurdistan, describing this as an essential humanitarian and security measure.

Fidan went on to emphasize that Turkey attaches great importance to Iraq’s position on Syria, praising Baghdad’s balanced approach and expressing appreciation for its constructive stance. “We value Iraq’s position on Syria and extend our appreciation for it,” he said, adding that Turkey and Iraq continue their security coordination to reinforce stability across the broader Middle East.

Fidan concluded by reaffirming that security coordination between Turkey and Iraq remains strong and ongoing, serving the shared objective of ensuring regional peace and stability. He noted that both countries recognize their interconnected security interests, underlining that Ankara and Baghdad’s cooperation is essential to preserving safety, stability, and development in the Middle East.

The joint press conference between Hakan Fidan and Fuad Hussein in Ankara marked a symbolic affirmation of renewed bilateral engagement, highlighting Turkey’s commitment to assist Iraq in addressing water scarcity, enhancing energy partnerships, and fostering broader regional coordination on key security and economic challenges.