US-led coalition praises continued Iraqi, Peshmerga, SDF efforts to combat ISIS remnants

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United States-led coalition against the Islamic State (ISIS) has praised continued efforts by the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF), the Kurdish Peshmerga, and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to combat ISIS.

In a tweet on Saturday, Col. Todd Burroughs, Deputy Director of the coalition’s Military Advisor Group (North) in the Kurdistan Region, once again praised the Kurdistan Region Peshmerga forces, calling them “reliable partners” that are “essential” as the coalition transitions to an advise and assist mission in Iraq.

He added that the Peshmerga “are reliable and dedicated to enhancing their capabilities” to defeat ISIS.

Also, on Saturday, the official Twitter account for the US-led coalition noted that the ISF also “remain ready & capable” to combat the ISIS threat as the coalition transitions to its advise and assist role, which it must do by Dec. 31, 2021, under an agreement between the United States government and Baghdad.

The tweet, citing an earlier tweet from Iraqi military spokesperson Yehia Rasool, noted that the ISF destroyed an ISIS hideout in Diyala province this week that contained a cache of ammo.

“Together, we remain committed to ensuring the lasting #DefeatDaesh,” the coalition account said, using an alternative acronym for ISIS.

On Friday, the official coalition account noted that the Kurdish-led SDF in Syria also continues “to dismantle Daesh remnants.”

It pointed to the SDF’s capture of three ISIS weapons facilitators earlier in the week and reiterated that the coalition and the SDF “remain committed to prevent a Daesh resurgence in NE Syria.”

The coalition has been helping the SDF combat ISIS sleeper cells, especially in the Arab-majority province of Deir al-Zor.

The ISF and the Peshmerga also face a continued threat from ISIS remnants operating in security gaps between their positions in disputed territories such as Kirkuk and Diyala.

All three armed forces played major roles in resisting ISIS’s self-styled caliphate and ultimately destroying it in a series of battles and offensives that were backed by the US-led coalition.