Kurdistan Region praises private investors' project to build 10 new schools in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday received several investors who have taken upon themselves to pay for and manage the construction of ten new schools in the capital city of Erbil.

The Prime Minister praised the investors' initiative at a meeting he held in Erbil and expressed his appreciation for the role of the private sector in contributing to such advances in the Kurdistan Region's social to boost opportunities for its young people.

"We must all work to achieve the further development of Kurdistan in all fields," he told them, according to a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) statement.

Barzani said at the meeting that his administration, known as the Ninth Cabinet, "gives great importance to education" and that, in addition to building modern education centers, "attention must be paid to creating and strengthening human capabilities, skills, and patriotism."

Despite the multi-year economic crisis caused by disputes over budget and oil with the federal government in Baghdad, plus the coronavirus pandemic having caused oil prices to spiral and crippled economies worldwide, the cabinet has strengthened the autonomous Kurdistan Region’s position and "made it a reliable ally for its friends as well as an economic gateway into Iraq."

In his keynote speech at the beginning of an education conference held at the American University of Kurdistan (AUK) in Duhok in September, Barzani said, "We will continue to make reforms and develop our educational institutions to reach international standards to provide jobs to the youth and develop the economy."

He stressed that the goal behind studying should not merely be to earn certifications, "but to raise the education of the society."