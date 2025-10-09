KRG to Implement $423 Million Dukan-Sulaimani 3 Water Project

The project aims to resolve Sulaimani’s water shortage for 30 years, reflecting the Kurdistan Region’s long-term infrastructure strategy

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is set to sign a contract for the Dukan-Sulaimani 3 water project on Sunday, the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism announced Thursday. The project, approved by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, carries a budget of $423.89 million and aims to address chronic water shortages in Sulaimani for the next 30 years.

According to a statement from the ministry, the project had initially been allocated $398.486 million, but the prime minister approved an increase to $423.89 million to ensure optimal implementation and maximize services for the residents of Sulaimani.

The contract signing will take place at the ministry’s headquarters between the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism and the executing company.

A Long-Term Solution for Sulaimani’s Water Crisis

Sulaimani, one of the major cities in the Kurdistan Region, has struggled with intermittent water shortages for decades, particularly during the hot summer months.

The Dukan-Sulaimani 3 project is expected to draw water from the Dukan Dam, significantly improving the supply to urban neighborhoods and reducing reliance on intermittent sources.

The project also represents a milestone in the KRG’s broader strategy to develop sustainable infrastructure that meets the needs of its rapidly growing population.

By planning for a 30-year horizon, the government aims not only to address immediate shortages but also to create a resilient system capable of supporting future urban expansion.

Masrour Barzani’s Commitment to Development and Public Services

Prime Minister Barzani has emphasized the strategic importance of the Dukan-Sulaimani 3 project for the KRG. The project received his personal endorsement shortly after the ministry highlighted its significance to the Cabinet on September 2, 2024.

By approving the budget increase, Barzani underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring that public infrastructure projects are executed effectively and benefit as many citizens as possible.

Under Barzani’s leadership, the KRG has prioritized investments in critical services, including water, electricity, and transportation, to improve the quality of life for its residents and strengthen regional stability.

Infrastructure projects such as this one also serve to create jobs, attract private sector investment, and support long-term economic growth in Sulaimani and the surrounding areas.

In Erbil, the regional government has recently launched several large, verifiable water projects that demonstrate this strategy in practice.

Most prominent is the Erbil Emergency Rapid Water Supply Project — a nearly $480 million program sourcing water from the Great Zab that inaugurated its first operational phase in July 2025 and is designed to end decades of scarcity for up to 30 years; its initial phase supplies roughly 152,000 subscribers, and the full project greatly expands the city’s daily treatment capacity.

The new Erbil project is described by KRG officials as one of the largest water initiatives in Iraq: it supplements the Ifraz 1–3 systems and adds roughly 180,000 cubic meters per day of capacity on top of the older facilities, while enabling the planned decommissioning of many over-exploited wells to conserve groundwater.

Implementation and Regional Impact

Once operational, the Dukan-Sulaimani 3 project will provide a reliable water supply to thousands of households and businesses in Sulaimani, easing pressure on existing resources and improving public health and sanitation.

By linking water extraction from Dukan Dam to a modern distribution network, the project is expected to enhance water efficiency, reduce losses, and ensure equitable distribution across the city.

The project also highlights the KRG’s capacity to plan and execute large-scale infrastructure programs in partnership with private companies, reflecting a trend of professionalized public administration in the region.

Officials have emphasized that careful implementation and ongoing monitoring will be key to the project’s success, ensuring that the substantial investment translates into tangible benefits for the local population.

The Dukan-Sulaimani 3 project is part of the KRG’s wider efforts to modernize its water infrastructure, safeguard urban services against climate challenges, and strengthen public trust in government delivery of essential services.