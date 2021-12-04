Latest ISIS attacks in disputed Makhmour draws widespread condemnation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Arab and Western countries on Friday condemned the latest ISIS attacks in Iraq's disputed Makhmour district that led to the deaths of thirteen people, including ten Peshmerga fighters.

Related Article: UPDATED: Thirteen killed, including Peshmerga, in new ISIS attacks southeast of Erbil

Condemning the attacks, the French Consulate General in Erbil affirmed the war against ISIS and noted the need for joint efforts and coordination between the Peshmerga, Iraqi forces, and the international coalition.

"The brutal attack proves that the war on ISIS is not over yet," the mission said, expressing its condolences and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured. "The war against ISIS is our common war."

The statement concluded by saying, "we are determined to continue this war alongside the Peshmerga and Iraqi forces and our partners in the international coalition."

Related Article: US denounces recent ISIS attacks that have killed Peshmerga, civilians

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack, with the official spokesman for the ministry, Ambassador Haitham Abu Al-Ful, affirming the Kingdom's "strong condemnation of this terrorist attack."

Abu al-Ful expressed Amman stands by Baghdad in the face of threats to Iraq's security and stability. He also offered his sympathies to the victims' families and wished for a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the attack, stating it condemns acts of violence and terrorism. The Bahraini Foreign Ministry similarly denounced the attack and expressed Manama's solidarity with the Republic of Iraq.

Egypt later joined in condemning the Makhmour assault, noting Cairo's solidarity with "brotherly Iraq" support for efforts to root out terrorist groups.