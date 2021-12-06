KRG warns media institutions not to show ISIS propaganda

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Youth and Culture decreed on Monday that any media agency that publishes propaganda materials disseminated by ISIS will face legal consequences.

“We warn all the visual media and their portals not to publish any of the photos and videos that are produced by ISIS on the attacks against Peshmerga and civilians,” the decree from the ministry said.

Any media outlet violating this decree will face legal consequences, it added.

The decision comes as the terror group is ramping up attacks against the Kurdish Peshmerga and civilians in the disputed territories.

Through its propaganda channels, ISIS recently released footage of its Thursday attack on Khidirjije village in Erbil’s Makhmour town. That attack killed 10 Peshmerga and three civilians.

The decree aims to protect “social peace and national security,” the statement said.

ISIS propaganda often includes violent and gory videos of various atrocities and crimes committed by the group.