US-led coalition says supports Iraqi and Peshmerga operations against ISIS

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United States-led coalition against ISIS on Monday said it continues to support its Iraqi military and Kurdish Peshmerga partners in their anti-ISIS operations.

"Strong cooperation is essential to successful operations," the coalition said.



Read More: 'Peshmerga and Iraqi Army to start joint operations in disputed territories': Peshmerga official



A senior delegation from the Kurdistan Region Ministry of Peshmerga met with the Iraqi Joint Forces Operations Command in Baghdad on Saturday and discussed launching joint operations between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi Army in the disputed areas against ISIS following repeated ISIS attacks.

After the meeting, a joint brigade of the Iraqi Army and the Kurdish Peshmerga forces were deployed on Monday to the disputed village of Liheban in northwest Kirkuk to fight ISIS sleeper cells, an official confirmed to Kurdistan 24 on Monday.



Read More: Joint Iraqi-Peshmerga brigade deployed to Lheban village against ISIS: Official

The village has been located inside the security vacuum between Iraqi and Peshmerga lines in contested territories.



The Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), the official name of the US-led coalition against ISIS, said in a tweet that the Iraqi Security Forces and Peshmerga are coordinating to combat ISIS sleeper cells, "while CJTFOIR provides ongoing support."

Our ISF/Peshmerga partners continue their anti-Daesh fight with determination, resolve, & in solidarity as we shift to our #AdviseAssistEnable role. Strong cooperation is essential to successful operations. #StrongerTogether https://t.co/uqHmhvwA5u — Inherent Resolve (@CJTFOIR) December 6, 2021

"Sharing intelligence and collaborating to prevent Daesh (Arabic acronym for ISIS) resurgence is at the heart of the Coalition's Advise Assist Enable mission."



ISIS attacks over the past week have left scores of Kurdish Peshmerga and civilians dead.



Read More: UPDATED: Thirteen killed, including Peshmerga, in new ISIS attacks southeast of Erbil

In an attack on Khidirjije village at the bottom of Qarachokh mountain near Makhmour town, ISIS killed 10 Peshmerga and three civilians.



Moreover, suspected ISIS militants late Saturday attacked a Peshmerga outpost in rural parts of the disputed Kirkuk province, killing at least four of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces.

