Peshmerga Military Intelligence meets with Iraqi Intelligence services in Baghdad

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Ministry of Peshmerga media office announced on Tuesday that its Military Intelligence team is meeting with its Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad to discuss the ISIS threat and security cooperation.

A senior delegation of Kurdistan Region Ministry of Peshmerga, led by the ministry's Secretary-General Lieutenant Colonel Jabar Yawar, headed to Baghdad early on Tuesday to meet with the Iraqi Defense Intelligence team.

The delegation will hold another meeting with the Iraqi Defense Ministry to discuss growing terrorist threats and strengthening cooperation between the Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga.

The top priority of the meetings is to facilitate more joint operations between the two forces to combat the common threat posed by ISIS.

