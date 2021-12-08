KRG to discuss latest ISIS attacks and media coverage

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Council of Ministers on Wednesday will discuss the increasing number of ISIS attacks in the disputed territories and the media coverage of the ongoing war against the group, according to a meeting’s agenda.

The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

The Minister of Peshmerga Shorish Ismael will present a “weekly report” about the recent ISIS attacks on Kurdish forces in the disputed territories, according to the agenda.

The ministers will also discuss how the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) can go about “organizing media and social media’s coverage” of the conflict in light of the current situation on the frontlines against ISIS, the statement said.

The KRG Ministry of Culture and Youth recently decreed that the media institutions and their portals are not allowed to republish ISIS propaganda videos and images depicting attacks on Peshmerga forces and civilians.

The Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani recently convened with Peshmerga commanders to discuss the latest security developments and military cooperation with the Iraqi Security Forces to defeat ISIS.

Early on Wednesday, Prime Minister Barzani received his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Erbil. They discussed strengthening the military cooperation between the Iraqi and Kurdish forces to combat the common ISIS threat.

ISIS militants have recently ramped up their attacks against both civilians and security forces across Iraq, particularly in the north, where the disputed territories between Iraq’s federal and regional governments are located.

Since Nov. 27, the militants have killed 23 people, including Peshmerga fighters and Kurdistan Region civilians.