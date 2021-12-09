Romanian consular office celebrates Great Union Day in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Consular Office of the Republic of Romania in Erbil on Wednesday evening marked Romania's national day, called Great Union Day because it memorializes the unification and independence of the southeastern European nation.

“The Kurdistan Region is becoming more important for Romania in terms of trade and bilateral relations,” said Radu Octavian, the new Romanian ambassador in Baghdad, as he appeared in a video message to those gathered at the event.

He also mentioned his phone call on Monday with Safeen Dizayee, who heads the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations, and was also on hand to address the crowd in person.

The DFR has maintained close and active ties with the staff of the Consular Office since it was first opened in 2012.

Octavian described the call, about which he explained that the two had agreed that Romania and the Kurdistan Region should bring their business communities together as part of ongoing plans to “strengthen even further our economic ties.”

I received a phone call from the newly appointed #Romanian Ambassador Radu Octavian and extended my best wishes for a fruitful tenure in Iraq. We emphasized on our historical ties, and agreed to work towards further strengthening cooperation in several areas of mutual interests. — Safeen Dizayee (@SafeenDizayee) December 6, 2021

“We emphasized on our historical ties, and agreed to work towards further strengthening cooperation in several areas of mutual interest,” Dizayee tweeted about the phone call.

Moreover, in another tweet, he said he was delighted to address the Great Union Day observance.

He wrote that “On behalf of the KRG,” he “expressed my warmest congratulations to the people and Govt of Romania. We enjoy cordial ties, and look forward to broadening our cooperation based on shared values.”

Consular Office Head Horia Mihail Petrescu told Kurdistan 24 that Great Union Day symbolizes unity and friendship that exists between the principalities of Romania, and its many peoples in all of their diversity.

“In 1918, we managed to gather three principalities within Romanian land and have them under one leadership. That is something that amounted to our path towards modernity, and I think that it is very important for the development of the Romanian people in itself.”