New CENTCOM Commander: We Will Continue our Military Relations with Iraq

New CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper reaffirms US commitment to military relations with Iraq during his first visit. He also noted progress in repatriation from Syrian camps like al-Hol, where population has dropped below 30,000.

8 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Admiral Brad Cooper, the newly appointed Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), reaffirmed Washington’s continued commitment to its military partnerships in Iraq during his first official visit to the country, CENTCOM announced Friday.

In a post published on X on September 5, CENTCOM stated that Admiral Cooper met with Coalition leaders and U.S. service members from the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) in Iraq. The commander stressed that the United States would “continue commitment to the mil-to-mil relationship with our Iraqi partners.”

Admiral Cooper also traveled to northeast Syria, where he met with U.S. service members and visited the al-Hol displaced persons camp. Noting recent progress, he emphasized the importance of repatriation efforts.

“Thanks to great strides made by our partners, the combined population at al-Hol and al-Roj displaced persons camps has fallen below 30,000 for the first time,” Cooper said. “Repatriation reduces opportunities for extremist influence, especially among vulnerable women and children.”

During a visit to Iraq, Adm. Brad Cooper met with Coalition leaders and U.S. service members from the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve for the first time as the commander of U.S. Central Command. He affirmed continued commitment to the mil-to-mil… pic.twitter.com/1s60m0FgGn — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 5, 2025

The trip follows a series of high-level meetings earlier this week in Erbil. On September 2, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani welcomed Admiral Cooper, congratulating him on assuming command and expressing appreciation for Washington’s sustained support—particularly for ongoing reforms to unify the Peshmerga forces.

General Kevin Lambert, who took over as commander of CJTF-OIR in July, also attended the meeting. Discussions centered on the security situation in Iraq and the wider Middle East, the enduring threat of ISIS, and the importance of international cooperation in counterterrorism.

A day later, CENTCOM confirmed that Admiral Cooper also met with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, where he described the region as a “key ally and partner of the U.S. in this region” and reiterated Washington’s commitment to supporting its “security and stability.”

The unification of Peshmerga forces under the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs remains a central pillar of U.S.–Kurdish cooperation. Washington continues to provide training, equipment, and advisory support, with reforms aimed at streamlining command structures and bolstering the Peshmerga’s professional capabilities.

During his initial circulation through the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as USCENTCOM commander, Admiral Brad Cooper stopped in Erbil to meet with the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Masrour… pic.twitter.com/XA8hhhcCIA — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 4, 2025

Admiral Cooper highlighted the sacrifices made by the Kurdish forces in the war against ISIS, affirming that U.S. engagement with Iraqi and Kurdish leaders will remain steady. The United States-led coalition has been a strategic partner of the Peshmerga since 2014, supporting them in frontline battles that ultimately dismantled ISIS’s territorial control in Iraq and Syria.

Admiral Cooper’s early visit underscores the importance Washington places on Iraq and the Kurdistan Region as cornerstones of its regional strategy. CENTCOM’s engagement reflects a broader U.S. objective: to ensure that ISIS remnants cannot regain a foothold while promoting long-term security and stability across the Middle East.