Erbil Governor gives committee four days to determine cause of devastating flooding

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw stated on Saturday that he is overseeing a fact-finding committee investigating the reasons for Thursday night’s devastating flooding in Erbil.

"We gave the committee only four days (starting Saturday) to finalize its work in investigating the cause of the flooding in a number of Erbil's neighborhoods on Friday," Khoshnaw told Kurdistan 24.

He added that within those four days, the committee must present its findings about the causes behind the devastating flooding and offer its recommendation on how to prevent future floods from causing such devastation.

Read More: Flooding, lightning kill at least 8 in Erbil outskirts: Governor

"Under the prime minister's guidance, this negligence will not be forgiven," Khoshnaw warned.

He said that the committee has been formed by direct order from Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday afternoon, following his visit to areas damaged by flooding.

"This committee is headed by Erbil’s deputy governor and includes representatives from the prime minister's office and council of ministers," Khoshnaw added.

The death toll from Erbil province's flash floods has risen to more than 12 people, including two Nepalese and one Turkish citizen.

Read More: Erbil flood death toll floods rises to twelve

Heavy rainfall beginning late Thursday night caused flooded neighborhoods and the rural outskirts of Erbil, causing significant material damage to property, homes, and vehicles.

Among the victims was 10-month-old Danar Nabaz, who is missing as a result of the flooding and is presumed dead. Local authorities have reported that rescue teams have been deployed and are searching for the infant's body.

"I'm deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by last night's heavy rain and flood," wrote Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in a statement on Friday, adding that he had "instructed all government agencies to provide immediate support and relief to areas affected."

Read More: PM Barzani writes message of condolence to Erbil flood victims, families

This was the second flash flood to strike the Kurdistan Region's capital this year. The last flash flood occurred in October and also caused significant property damage.

On Saturday, the Iraqi General Authority for Meteorology warned that more flash floods in different parts of the country are possible.

Read More: Iraqi weather authority warns more flash floods possible