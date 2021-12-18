Erbil flood death toll floods rises to twelve

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The death toll from Erbil province's flash floods has risen to more than 12 people, including two Nepalese and one Turkish citizen.

Heavy rainfall began in Erbil overnight on Thursday and continued into Friday morning, leading to flash floods in different parts of the province. Authorities initially confirmed at least eleven people had died amid the floods.

In Erbil's Qushtapa subdistrict, "at least six individuals have died due to the flash flood. Three of them are foreigners: one Turkish citizen and two Nepalese," the area's top official, Star Agha, told Kurdistan 24. Agha added the body of the second Nepalese individual was only found on Friday evening near Pashtapa village.

"The body of the second Nepalese was handed over to the forensic medical department," Agha added. Municipal authorities have said that construction projects blocking the area's drainage system had been the leading cause of the floods.

The Kurdistan Regional Government formed a committee to investigate the causes of the floods and directed the concerned authorities to assess the damages and compensate the affected people as soon as possible.

The floods damaged many areas to the southeast of Erbil after submerging many homes and cars. There is also an infant who remains missing among the victims of the floods.